Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio graces Khelo India University Games inauguration

Kohima: The three-day Khelo India University Games (Ashtalakshmi) Wrestling was formally inaugurated by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday at Indira Gandhi Stadium, Kohima.

Speaking at the commencement ceremony, Neiphiu Rio said that the Khelo India University Games were first organised in 2020 in Odisha after the resounding success of the Khelo India School Games and Khelo India Youth Games in the preceding years by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Governor India, and today the University Games under the Khelo India Scheme of the Government of India have risen to the highest standards with participation from over 200 universities annually. He said that the purpose of the Khelo India University Games is also to create a strong interlinked system of education and sports, to promote university-level sports and make it a breeding ground for champions, and finally to give a boost to sports infrastructure and strengthen the sports ecosystem in the universities.

Rio said that his government is grateful to the Central Government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving the state the opportunity to be a co-host for the 4th edition of the Khelo India University Games in the discipline of wrestling. He said that though the state still lacks many critical infrastructures, it has tried its best with limited resources to be a good host.

Maintaining that Nagas love wrestling and have been playing wrestling as a form of entertainment, for settling disputes and even creating relationships, he hopes that holding the Khelo India University Games(wrestling) in the State will be a step towards promotion of these styles of wrestling also in the State. Also stating that Nagaland is known as the "Land of Festivals', he said that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the International Hornbill Festival. He said that the year 2024 has begun with the Nagaland Olympics and now the Khelo India University Games, and informed that the state will also be hosting the North East Olympics on March 18, 2024.

CM Rio encouraged the athletes to give their best and to compete in all fairness.

Advisor, Youth Resources and Sports Nagaland, S Keoshu Yimkhuing, said in his welcome address that it is a great privilege for the state to be a co-host of the Khelo India University Games, which is a first-ever event to be hosted in Nagaland. The Advisor acknowledged and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi under whose leadership Nagaland state could get such privilege to host the event, and also acknowledged Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio for the infrastructure development initiatives, especially in the field of sports for which the state could host today's event as a co-host.

The three-day Khelo India University Games Ashtalakshmi (Wrestling) will culminate on February 25. The Chief Minister was accompanied by a host of ministers, Advisors and government officials. (ANI)

Also Read: Nagaland: NITI Dimapur Announces 100% Scholarship for Top Nagaland Students