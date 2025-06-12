Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio reiterates call for unity among Naga people

Kohima: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday once again acknowledging the various challenges currently facing the state, both societal and administrative, called for unity among the Naga people.

He encouraged collective effort and a spirit of teamwork to advance the shared goal of achieving Viksit Nagaland in alignment with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Participating in a discussion on Viksit Nagaland for Viksit Bharat @ 2047, the Chief Minister offered a brief historical perspective on the origins of the Naga movement and the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system.

He also reflected on the financial landscape of the state prior to 1989, noting that the financial year once began with a zero-deficit budget. Rio highlighted Nagaland’s unique governance structure at the grassroots level, where the Village Councils Act of 1978 serves in place of the Panchayati Raj system adopted by other states.

He emphasised the importance of the efficient implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes, urging all departments to work diligently and ensure the timely utilisation of allocated funds. “Failure to do so, he cautioned, would compel the state to return unspent funds with interest to the Central government.”

Rio also advised administrative officers and Village Councils to exercise vigilance and adhere strictly to existing laws and regulations, particularly regarding the issuance of Indigenous Inhabitant Certificates.

He stressed the need for thorough verification to avoid future complications or unintended consequences. Deputy Chief Minister for Planning and Transformation and National Highways, T.R. Zeliang, in his address, highlighted two of the state’s flagship initiatives — the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme (CMHIS) and the Chief Minister’s Micro Finance Initiative (CMMFI).

Speaking on the CMHIS, Zeliang described it as a landmark scheme aimed at achieving universal health coverage for all citizens of Nagaland.

He noted that the initiative reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to building a resilient and inclusive healthcare system, ensuring the well-being of every citizen.

Dwelling on the Chief Minister’s Micro Finance Initiative (CMMFI), Zeliang emphasised its role in promoting self-employment and economic self-reliance, particularly among the youth.

The initiative, he explained, is designed to support farmers and budding entrepreneurs by offering accessible and subsidised credit.

This financial support enables beneficiaries to invest more effectively and adopt modern technologies to enhance productivity and income. Deputy Chief Minister, Home and Border Affairs, Y. Patton, in his address at the event, highlighted three critical issues requiring immediate attention — the Protected Area Permit (PAP), Inner Line Permit (ILP), and Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar border.

He stressed that reforming these systems was essential for the overall welfare and security of the state.

While recognising the recent implementation of the ILP in the districts of Dimapur, Chumoukedima and Niuland, Patton expressed the government’s openness to constructive suggestions from the public to enhance and strengthen the ILP system further. In his closing remarks, he emphasised the importance of safeguarding Article 371(A), asserting that it was crucial to ensure the protection of the rights and freedoms of the Naga people from external interference. (IANS)

Also Read: ESIC hosts first regional board programme in Nagaland

Also Watch: