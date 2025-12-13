Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio urges police to uphold pride, integrity and unity

KOHIMA: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday urged police to bring greater pride, honour, and laurels to the state.

Move forward with unity, integrity and unwavering dedication while serving the government and the people, he said, requesting the police officials to continue their journey of service with renewed vigour, discipline, and determination.

Inaugurating the Nagaland Police officers' mess at the New Police Reserve in Phesema here, Rio said this new facility will be a reminder of the trust placed upon the police officers and will serve as an inspiration to strive for excellence in every duty they undertake.

He also thanked Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, who holds the Home portfolio, for his initiative in taking the responsibility to construct the police officers' mess. (IANS)

