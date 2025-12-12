Major Wildfire in Nagaland’s Western Dzukou Valley; Multi-Agency Team Deployed at Site

Kohima: In an alarming incident, a major wildfire broke out in Nagaland’s Western Dzukou Valley which is a part of Kohima district, reports said on Friday.

Reportedly, the fire was first spotted by a tourist guide, who promptly alerted the authorities in Khonoma village and the district administration.

Following this, an urgent order was issued by Kohima Deputy Commissioner B Henok Buchem detailing a special team for immediate inspection and rescue operations to prevent the inferno to further spread.

As per an order, the operation is led by Imliakum, SDO (Civil), Sechü-Zubza, who has been tasked with coordinating efforts on the ground. Imliakum will be supported by a multi-agency team which consists of officers from various departments, along with the representatives from the Western Angami Youth Organisation (WAYO).

The multi-agency team has been instructed to reach the spot immediately and access the on-ground situation. They have also been asked to mobilise all available resources to contain further spread of the wildfire.

Dzukou Valley is a stunning valley on the Nagaland-Manipur border in Northeast India, famous for its breathtaking landscapes of rolling green hills, serpentine streams, and seasonal wildflowers, especially the unique Dzukou lily, making it a prime spot for trekkers seeking serenity and natural beauty.