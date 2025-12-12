Top Headlines

Major Wildfire in Nagaland’s Western Dzukou Valley; Multi-Agency Team Deployed at Site

The fire was first spotted by a tourist guide, who promptly alerted the authorities in Khonoma village and the district administration
File photo of wildfire in Dzukou Valley
File photo of wildfire in Dzukou Valley
Published on

Kohima: In an alarming incident, a major wildfire broke out in Nagaland’s Western Dzukou Valley which is a part of Kohima district, reports said on Friday.

Reportedly, the fire was first spotted by a tourist guide, who promptly alerted the authorities in Khonoma village and the district administration.

Following this, an urgent order was issued by Kohima Deputy Commissioner B Henok Buchem detailing a special team for immediate inspection and rescue operations to prevent the inferno to further spread.

As per an order, the operation is led by Imliakum, SDO (Civil), Sechü-Zubza, who has been tasked with coordinating efforts on the ground. Imliakum will be supported by a multi-agency team which consists of officers from various departments, along with the representatives from the Western Angami Youth Organisation (WAYO).

The multi-agency team has been instructed to reach the spot immediately and access the on-ground situation. They have also been asked to mobilise all available resources to contain further spread of the wildfire.

Dzukou Valley is a stunning valley on the Nagaland-Manipur border in Northeast India, famous for its breathtaking landscapes of rolling green hills, serpentine streams, and seasonal wildflowers, especially the unique Dzukou lily, making it a prime spot for trekkers seeking serenity and natural beauty. 

Also Read: Lok Sabha Pays Tribute to Martyrs of 2001 Parliament Attack

Nagaland
Wildfire
Dzukou valley

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com