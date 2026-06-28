Nagaland CM Rio Calls for Naga Unity, Indigenous Identity Protection Ahead of Census

KOHIMA: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday called for unity among Nagas, protection of indigenous identity and collective responsibility in ensuring an accurate and credible Census 2027, stressing that the exercise would play a crucial role in safeguarding the state's demographic and socio-economic interests.

While inaugurating the Kohima Village Multipurpose Hall at Ziekezou, Kohima Village, the Chief Minister said the newly inaugurated multipurpose hall was not only an asset for Kohima Village but a facility for all Naga communities and organisations to foster unity, goodwill, and brotherhood.

He expressed happiness that the project was supported through funds from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, with additional assistance from the state government, enabling the construction of a landmark building envisioned as a common platform for the people.

Congratulating the Kohima Village Council, Rio credited the successful completion of the project to the village's unity, dedication, and prudent utilisation of government funds.

He said the achievement reflected the collective spirit of the village and would serve future generations.

Sharing his personal connection with Kohima, Rio recalled that his family moved to the town during the insurgency in the mid-1950s.

He said he completed his education in Kohima and has continued to live there, adding that his family has developed deep bonds with the village's people through friendships and intermarriage.

The Chief Minister praised Kohima Village for its inclusive nature, saying its welcoming attitude towards people from different backgrounds had contributed to its growth into what is regarded as the largest indigenous village in Asia. (IANS)

Also Read: Naga Students’ Body Rejects Kuki-Zo Body’s Apology for Killing of Six Hostages