Nagaland CM Rio predicts rapid development in WB under new BJP govt as Adhikari prepares to take oath

KOLKATA: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday expressed confidence that West Bengal would witness rapid development under the newly-formed BJP government in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Rio said the change in the state would become visible soon.

“You’ll see the change in no time. Because of how the country is developing and how West Bengal has been stagnant, you’ll see the change,” Rio said.

Earlier, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rahul Sinha informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several national leaders would also attend the ceremony and termed the swearing-in ceremony of Suvendu Adhikari as West Bengal Chief Minister a “historic change” for the state.

“A historic change is taking place as a new government is being formed in Bengal, dedicated to the welfare of all. To bless this occasion, our Prime Minister will attend, and, significantly, the swearing-in coincides with 25 Baisakh, the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore,” Sinha said.

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of West Bengal’s Legislative Party, is scheduled to take the oath of office as chief minister later today as the state moves into the BJP era of government.

Suvendu is all set to be the first BJP chief minister of West Bengal after the party recorded a thumping victory in the Legislative Assembly elections, securing 207 seats, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years.

Adhikari had contested from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, defeating outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,000 votes, marking a major political development in the state.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, arrived in Kolkata on Friday to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Several senior BJP leaders are expected at the ceremony. (ANI)

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