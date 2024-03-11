Nagaland: Congress Candidate Calls Against Rising RSS Influence

KOHIMA: The president of Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) and a Lok Sabha candidate, S Supongmeren Jamir has expressed concern about the growing influence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagaland.
Jamir called on Nagas to stay vigilant, citing recent incidents in Assam targeting Christian minorities. He also expressed dismay at what he described as anti-Christian policies.
The Congress candidate implicated chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in these actions, describing the situation as a “red alert” for Nagaland. Jamir accused the BJP of seeking to weaken democracy and establish RSS supremacy across the country.
Expressing concern about the potential impact on Nagaland's mostly Christian population, Supongmeren urged the public to remain vigilant. He claimed that elected officials were restricted by the influence of the RSS and the Modi-led government. Supongmeren called on voters to uphold secularism in the upcoming elections.
Supongmeren encouraged voters to make well-informed choices on Election Day. He urged Nagas to take heed of the developments in neighboring states and protect Nagaland's unique identity and values.
Congress on Friday announced that S Supongmeren Jamir will contest from the Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming General elections.
S Supongmeren Jamir currently serves as the President of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee and is a former member of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.
Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency is the only Lok Sabha constituency in the northeastern state.
The names of Congress candidates for 39 Lok Sabha seats for the Lok Sabha Elections, 2024 were announced on Friday.
The names have been announced for Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshwadeep, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Telangana, and Tripura.
Of the total 39 candidates announced, 16 are from Kerala, seven from Karnataka, six from Chhattisgarh, and four from Telangana. Two from Meghalaya and one each from Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, and Lakshwadeep.
