Nagaland: Congress Candidate Calls Against Rising RSS Influence

KOHIMA: The president of Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) and a Lok Sabha candidate, S Supongmeren Jamir has expressed concern about the growing influence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagaland.

Jamir called on Nagas to stay vigilant, citing recent incidents in Assam targeting Christian minorities. He also expressed dismay at what he described as anti-Christian policies.

The Congress candidate implicated chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in these actions, describing the situation as a “red alert” for Nagaland. Jamir accused the BJP of seeking to weaken democracy and establish RSS supremacy across the country.