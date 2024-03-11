Arunachal Pradesh: China Protests PM Modi’s Visit for Sela Tunnel Inauguration

ITANAGAR: China has lodged a diplomatic protest against India following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh, where he inaugurated the newly constructed Sela Tunnel.

Asserting its claim over Arunachal Pradesh, China has stated that India’s actions will only further complicate the ongoing boundary disputes.

Spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin stated that the ‘Zangnan area is Chinese territory.’