Arunachal Pradesh: China Protests PM Modi’s Visit for Sela Tunnel Inauguration

ITANAGAR: China has lodged a diplomatic protest against India following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh, where he inaugurated the newly constructed Sela Tunnel.
Asserting its claim over Arunachal Pradesh, China has stated that India’s actions will only further complicate the ongoing boundary disputes.
Spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin stated that the ‘Zangnan area is Chinese territory.’
He also mentioned that China does not recognize the ‘so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally established by India’ and emphasized that the unresolved China-India boundary issue does not give India the right to ‘arbitrarily develop’ the Zangnan area.
China strongly disapproved of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the eastern section of the China-India boundary.
Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi unveiled the Sela Tunnel, which is acknowledged as the longest twin-lane tunnel worldwide, it serves a key strategic role. It ensures round-the-year access to Tawang and other vital areas bordering the Line of Actual Control (LAC), on China's edge.
The Sela Tunnel cost Rs 825 crore to build. But it's worth it. There are two tunnels, plus 8 km of roads that lead to the tunnel, which in total is about 12 km long. One tunnel is 980 meters long and has two lanes. The other is 1.5 km long and can be used in emergencies. A big reason why this tunnel is so important is that it can be used all year round. This is helpful for places near the border with China, like Tawang.
Finishing the Sela Tunnel is a big step forward. It boosts important links and access in the northeast, especially near the touchy border places with China. The tunnel should pave the way for growth in business, attractiveness for tourists, and better safety in the area. This aids in the advancement of Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast overall.
