Nagaland: Congress Claims AFSPA Is Unnecessary Due to Active Ceasefire with Naga Groups

KOHIMA: S. Supongmeren Jamir, state Congress President and the only Lok Sabha member from the state said, "We do not need AFSPA in Nagaland because we have a ceasefire agreement between the Government of India and different factions of Naga groups who are under negotiation with the Indian Government.".

Speaking on the 78th Foundation Day of the Naga Students' Federation, or NSF for short, which represents Naga youth and students from the four states—Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland—Jamir emphasized the necessity of the removal of AFSPA from the entire state.

Naga Students Federation was also established in the year 1945, to advance the rights of students as well as communities of the Naga race.

Jamir said several Naga groups, including NSCN (IM), have been in a ceasefire with the government since 1997, and talks are on with the central government for resolving the long-standing Naga political issue.

He said, "There is no need for the AFSPA in Nagaland if there is a cease-fire and talks continue," urging people to speak up against the law and seek the state government to urge the centre government to withdraw it at Nagaland as early as possible.

Jamir also appealed to all the present and past presidents of NSF to keep their focus on the welfare of the Naga people, which is the objective of the organization.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recently renewed the AFSPA in some districts of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland for another six months from October 1.

Many political parties, NGOs, and civil society organizations have been demanding the total scrapping of AFSPA throughout the northeastern region, even including the North East Students' Organisation (NESO), Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation, All Naga Students' Association, and United Naga Council.

AFSPA gives certain special powers to the armed forces to take stringent measures and carry out raids where the law is enforced with or without prior permission/orders.

The Lok Sabha MP requested the people of Nagaland that all citizens deserve rights to resources according to Article 371A, which gives exclusive powers to the state about holding land and resources.

He said Nagaland, lacking in infrastructure for high learning, encouraged NSF leadership to fight for better means of education.

The next speaker, Jamir points out that recruitment for posts in the postal and central services is a problem; it would be a major challenge if Naga candidates have to be recruited.

Jamir appeals to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio; he appeals that the Naga language should be recognized as a third language for state candidates so that the candidates are able to compete more meaningfully in the recruitment procedure of the central services.