Nagaland Cracks Down on Unlicensed Packaged Water Sales

KOHIMA: The Nagaland government has imposed restrictions on selling packaged drinking water in the state unless the sellers have a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) license.
The Nagaland health department issued a reminder to the manufacturers and suppliers of packaged drinking water that they need to get a BIS license.
This BIS license is necessary before they can obtain a license or registration from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
The Nagaland health department emphasized that providing clean and safe drinking water is not only a public health priority but also a fundamental human right.
They also stressed that it is crucial for manufacturers and suppliers of packaged drinking water to follow strict hygiene and safety standards to protect public health.
The department has stated that any packaged drinking water or mineral water brought into Nagaland from outside the state must have BIS certification to be allowed for sale.
The Department of Health & Family Welfare (DH&FW) highlighted Regulation 2.3.14(17) and (18) of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restriction on Sales) Regulations, 2011, which stipulates: “No person shall manufacture, sell or exhibit for sale, Packaged Drinking Water (PDW) and Mineral Water (MW) except under the Bureau of Indian Standards Certification Mark (BIS).”
If these guidelines are not followed, there will be penalties under sections 58 and 63 of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.
Section 68 deals with conducting business without a licence, providing for penalties of “imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months and also with a fine which may extend to five lakh rupees.”
Section 58 pertains to contravention of any provisions of the Act or related rules or regulations for which no specific penalty is provided, with fines of up to two lakh rupees.
The Nagaland government issued this directive to ensure that all drinking water available to the public meets high safety and quality standards.
