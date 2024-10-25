Nagaland: CSU Suspends Protest as NHIDCL Given 15-Day Deadline for Highway Repairs

KOHIMA: The Chakhesang Students' Union (CSU) has ended its protest against the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL).

The reason behind that are the promises made by NHIDCL to amicably solve all the concerns of the community that for a long time have become issues in maintaining roads and taking considerable time at Pfutsero, Phek district.

The protest has been suspended for 15 days, and NHIDCL has promised to tackle the issues which led the CSU to call the protests.

In a letter to the CSU, NHIDCL General Manager Gajendra Singh Rana admitted the union had a grievance and said the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction contractor has undertaken maintenance work on the highway.

"The maintenance would be completed in 15 days, and NHIDCL is keeping close tab on the progress of the contractor," Rana wrote in the letter dated October 23.

On October 21, 2024, CSU closed down the office of NHIDCL at Pfutsero demanding immediate actions on the delay of road construction and shabby maintenance. In this regard, NHIDCL provided a timeline to the project after which they communicated to the CSU that significant progress in the project will be visible before November 15, 2024.

They also confirmed that if the EPC Contractor did not fall in line, they would serve a notice for corrective action and might even terminate the contract.

NHIDCL further stated that it is the contractor's responsibility to keep the highway safe for traffic at all times. If this is not done in the next 15 days, NHIDCL might find another contractor who can do the maintenance, and the costs will be borne by the current EPC Contractor.

Addressing the NHIDCL's claims, the CSU today issued a statement dated October 24, 2024, saying it would suspend its agitation pending. CSU President Phulosara and General Secretary Kuzhato have categorically insisted, "We are suspending our agitation to give you an opportunity to follow through on your commitments." They said it was on a conditional basis, adding, "We will remain vigilant and keep track of developments."

The protests will resume if it fails to meet the agreed deadlines or address their concerns, termed CSU a defaulter by NHIDCL. The letters also mentioned the commitment of the union towards protecting community interests throughout the project and they will bring NHIDCL to account in case the promises were not fulfilled.