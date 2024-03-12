Nagaland: CTAN Declares Lockdown of Soil & Water Conservation Office in Nagaland Over Alleged Illegal Appointments

NAGALAND: The Combined Technical Union of Nagaland (CTAN) announced its closure over alleged illegal appointments of Junior Soil Conservation Officer (JSCO) in the Directorate of Soil and Water Conservation. The appointments of Avili Nagi and Agape Yeputhomi have created controversy, and CTAN says it was done without following the proper Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC) policies and guidelines. Effective since June 3 in the year 2016, CTAN filed a motion challenging the appointment of Nagi and Yeputhomi. Inspite of the repeated stands by CTAN for cancellation of their routine, the selection process was found to be continuous.

CTAN issued a final order to the department on March 10 in the year 2022 confirming the discrepancy and seeking to revoke the two appointments. The department immediate response contradicted CTAN’s claims, including that Nagi and Yeputhomi no longer was served. To the contrary in relation to the statement of the department, CTAN disclosed that the pair were still employed and carrying out a regular work schedule, which CTAN claimed was a violation of their terms of employment.

The failure of the department to comply with the final order by the deadline prompted CTAN to take the drastic step of declaring the Department of Soil and Water Conservation on a complete shutdown. This procedure will remain in effect until a termination order is obtained for the systems.

This debate equally highlights wider concerns about the compliance with proper procedures and guidelines in elected government. CTAN's actions underscore the organization's commitment to maintaining a degree of transparency and accountability in relation to government agencies. The efforts to reach the Department of Soil and Water Conservation for comment on CTAN's charges and subsequent lockdown have not been successful.


