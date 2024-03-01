Nagaland: Deputy CM Affirms Commitment to Peaceful Resolution of Assam-Nagaland Border Dispute

KOHIMA: In a significant development, Nagaland Deputy chief minister Y Patton affirmed that the state government will continue to seek an amicable resolution to the inter-state boundary issue with Assam.

He also assured that the rights of the Naga people will be protected.

Patton made the statement in response to the concerns raised during the Zero Hour in the state assembly by TN Mannen regarding a statement made by Assam minister Atul Bora on February 8.

Y Patton currently holds the Border Affairs Department while TN Mannen is the advisor for Law and Justice and Land Revenue.

Mannen informed the House that the Assam minister had falsely accused Nagaland of encroaching on around 60,000 hectares of Assam’s land, highlighting the need to correct the record.