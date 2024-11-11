Nagaland: Deputy CM TR Zeliang Kicks Off 4-Day Highway Inspection Tour

KOHIMA: Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang, who is also in charge of National Highways, will undertake a four-day tour of districts Phek, Kiphire, Tuensang, Shamator, and Mokokchung from November 11 to review key highway projects across these areas.

Zeliang has reportedly mentioned that good road infrastructure is a quintessential requirement for any economy and regional connectivity. He has again stated that the state government assured that all highway projects completed would be of high standards about quality, safety, and efficiency.

The visit stresses the fact that the state takes that seriously to improve road connectivity, accelerate the economy, and increase safety for travel. During this visit, Zeliang will inspect many project sites and meet with engineers, officials of NHIDCL, contractors, and local organizations.

Ascertaining the progress made so far is one of the key objectives that the tour is expected to achieve, ascertaining whether something is being delayed, and ensuring that each project is on track to complete its targets. Zeliang would also analyze environmental practices in terms of drainage systems, green cover, and the use of eco-friendly materials to be in tune with the national quality and safety standards in construction. He will also hold meetings with community members to seek feedback on how the construction has affected the communities and also seek redressment for any accessibility issues.

The Deputy Chief Minister will, on each site, meet engineers, contractors, and local residents to solve the issues in the area and give them suggestions on how the state government can help improve on various deadlines. The results of the tour will enable the planning of future infrastructural projects and speed up other efforts already in progress.