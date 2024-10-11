Nagaland: Dimapur Police Crack Down with Prohibitory Orders to Quell Border Unrest

DIMAPUR: Dimapur Commissioner of Police Kevithuto Sophie issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, as there were reports of conflict and unrest between Chumoukedima and Peren at the border.

The order intended to flush out the troublemakers and maintain peace in the region. Gatherings of five people or more were prohibited and carrying dangerous weapons such as guns, lathis, daggers, machetes, sticks, spears, and catapults.

The order explicitly covers the highway area from Vihuto Village to Khehoyi Village, as well as Kiyevi Village, and also the Chumoukedima-Peren Border Belt.

This takes effect immediately and is effective until further notice.

For security reasons, such an order is issued without prior hearings and shall be communicated to the public through press releases and notices posted at the offices of all district administrations in Chumoukedima, DCPS, ADCPS, ACPs, and Police stations.