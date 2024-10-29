Nagaland: Dimapur Police Issues Advisory Regarding Firecracker Ban for Festive Season

DIMAPUR: As the festive season approaches, the Commissioner of Police in Dimapur has reaffirmed the ban on firecrackers, emphasizing the importance of environmental safety and community health.

The advisory highlights the dangers of fireworks, which not only harm the environment but also create significant distress for both humans and animals due to loud noises and toxic emissions.

While the general ban is in effect, there are limited exceptions for certain occasions. Fireworks will be allowed from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. during Diwali and other festivals, including Gurupurab. For Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, the permitted timeframe is from 11:55 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The Commissioner’s Office has clarified that only low-emission firecrackers, such as approved "green crackers" from the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organization (PESO), are permitted. Licensed vendors can sell these specific types to ensure compliance with the regulations.

Additionally, the advisory states that fireworks cannot be set off within 100 meters of silent zones, which include hospitals, schools, courts, places of worship, and other designated areas. It also prohibits firecrackers containing harmful chemicals such as barium, lithium, arsenic, antimony, lead, or mercury, as well as those that exceed noise levels of 125 dB (AI) or 145 dB (C) at a distance of 4 meters.

The Commissioner has warned that anyone who violates these regulations will face legal consequences as outlined by the law.

The Wokha Unit of the All Nagaland Taxi Association organized their annual general meeting at 1:00 PM on Sunday at the Conference Hall of Lotha Hoho ki Wokha Town. The meeting was led by T Rencemo Kikon, President of the ANTA Wolkha Unit. Initiating the discussions, the President welcomed all members to the annual general meeting and tabled various important topics for discussion and approval. The meeting began with a prayer by F Chibemo Yanthan (Auditor) ANTA Wokia Unit.