Nagaland: DNSU Against NFR's Decision to Terminate Nagaland Express at Ledo, Assam

Dimapur: The Dimapur Naga Students' Union (DNSU) threatened that they would block all the trains that pass through Dimapur Railway Station, if Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) does not cancel its decision to run Nagaland Express up to Ledo and terminate the train there, immediately. Until recently, the train used to terminate ar Dimapur.



DNSU President Sedevilie Angami said that such "hasty decision" of NFR, which will affect the passengers of Dimapur and especially the students, will not be accepted by them. He further warned that DNSU would be forced to block all the trains passing through Dimapur Railway Station. The union questioned why NFR decided to terminate Nagaland Express at Ledo, and not in Dimapur.

Angami said that the "ignorant decision" of NFR to demote the Dimapur Railway Station with the other smaller stations of Assam indeed "unfair and discriminatory." This is because the NFR knows that the station generates second-highest revenue in the Northeastern region after Guwahati.

Angami also said that the rights of the passengers of Dimapur cannot be deprived to meet the needs of the passengers at Ledo station. He called the NFR's reason to extend the train baseless. For the last nine years, the train has been running smoothly, and no questions regarding the facilities of the train have been raised. Angami said that if such situations have occurred before, how was NFR working. He also questioned why NFR is not finding a solution to the problem and providing better service.

DNSU also pointed out that NFR should not think of generating revenue at this point in time when the entire economy is suffering badly. This drastic decision of NFR would especially affect the students in particular, and the citizens of the state in general, who could not afford air service and have to depend on trains for transportation. Therefore, the union demanded NFR to cancel its decision immediately.





