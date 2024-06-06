Nagaland: DPDB Dimapur Conducts Monthly Meeting, Acknowledges Successful Lok Sabha Election and Upcoming ULB Polls

DIMAPUR: The District Planning and Development Board (DPDB) of Dimapur held its monthly meeting for June in conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner's office on Thursday. Chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Tinojongshi Chang meeting covered a range of topics. These included a review of recently concluded Lok Sabha election and preparations for upcoming urban local body (ULB) elections.

In his address, Dr. Chang who also serves as DPDB Dimapur chairman, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all Heads of Departments (HoDs) and officials. Their unwavering dedication during Lok Sabha elections was highly appreciated. "Because of your cooperation LS election was conducted successfully in Dimapur district" he stated. This statement was per a report from Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR). He also noted that counting observer for Dimapur had "highly appreciated Team Dimapur" for ensuring a smooth and efficient counting process.

Looking ahead to ULB elections Dr. Chang urged officials to maintain zeal. Commitment. To ensure these polls are conducted in peaceful free and fair manner. He emphasized importance of continued teamwork and diligence to uphold democratic process in Dimapur.

Meeting also included expressions of gratitude from Deputy Commissioner to all HoDs for their generous contributions during Nagaland Olympics and Paralympic tournament held in February 2024. These contributions enabled district administration. To support Better Dimapur Team in organizing sports week for orphanages. Further highlighting community spirit within district.

Among other agenda items board reviewed minutes of previous DPDB meeting. They agreed to forward registration of Nagaland NGOs Forum for further necessary action. Several proposals for society registration were discussed in detail. These included Usutomi Union Dimapur. Also Alashi Foundation Dimapur. Additionally, Association of Naga Indigenous Games and Sports Dimapur and recognition of Arok village under Dimapur district.

The house deliberated on and recommended change of nomenclature for two entities. First from Nagaland Film Association to Nagaland Movies and Broadcasting Industry, second entity from Public College of Commerce to Public College Dimapur. These proposals will be forwarded to government for further consideration and action.