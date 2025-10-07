Nagaland Dy CM Patton launches ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’

KOHIMA: The Bharatiya Janata Party Nagaland, led by Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, on Monday launched the “Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan”, a Flagship 90-day campaign inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to promote self-reliant and indigenous products amongst every citizen, stated a release.

Addressing the media today at the BJP headquarters in Kohima, Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton emphasized the essence of the Swadeshi campaign, urging citizens to embrace locally made products, uphold Indian culture, and strengthen the national economy.

He highlighted that the call for “Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar-Ghar Swadeshi” is both a mission and a collective strength. Patton reminded that Swadeshi has long been a part of India’s cultural spirit and a key pillar of the independence movement led by leaders like Lokmanya Tilak, Aurobindo, and Mahatma Gandhi.

He further stated that Swadeshi once focused on khadi and local goods and had evolved into a modern movement encompassing advanced technology, defence production, semiconductors, Indian languages, and world-class crafts.

“After independence, while nationalist organisations continued to promote Swadeshi, India’s adoption of a Western development model weakened local industries and increased foreign dependence. In 1964, Dattopant Thengadi revived the spirit of Swadeshi, emphasising that true security lies in economic self-reliance and the strength of Indian industries and workers. His ideas later inspired the Atmanirbhar Bharat movement launched in 1991, which has been reinvigorated under Prime Minister Narendra Modi through initiatives like Make in India, Startup India, and Vocal for Local,” he said

‘Today, the three pillars-Swadeshi (Indian goods), Swabhasha (Indian languages and knowledge systems), and Swabhusha (heritage and aesthetics)-form the foundation of Atmanirbhar Bharat, guiding India toward Viksit Bharat. Under Modi’s leadership, this vision is being realised through defence indigenisation, ODOP, GeM/ONDC, and pride in India’s civilizational heritage,” Patton said. (ANI)

