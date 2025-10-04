Tensions Flare: 100 Homes Torched on Assam-Nagaland Border

A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT: Tensions escalate at Chungajan on the Assam-Nagaland border in Sector B near Sarupathar, where hundreds of miscreants from Nagaland set on fire over 100 houses on Thursday night. There was no casualty.

The incident occurred at Tengatal village (Jalal Basti) under Chungajan MV Gaon Panchayat in the Golaghat district.

Golaghat District Commissioner Pulak Mahanta, Superintendent of Police Rajen Singh, forest officials, CRPF personnel, a border magistrate, and police personnel arrived at the scene after receiving the information. The administration from the Assam side made a tight security bandobast in the area.

According to sources, apart from setting houses on fire, the miscreants also damaged property, livestock, vehicles and other household items.

Sources further said the miscreants opened fire around 11.50 on Thursday night, dragged family members out of their houses and torched the houses. The apprehensive villagers fled to the field, rivers, and other safer places. The miscreants claimed the land as theirs. The villagers, mostly belonging to the minority community, claim to have been living there for generations.

According to sources, the incident has once again highlighted the long-standing tension along the Assam-Nagaland border.

Local MLA Biswajit Phukan condemned the attack and requested the Chief Minister to take strict action.

