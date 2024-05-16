Mizoram: Massive Rally in Mizoram Protest India's Border Policies with Myanmar

AIZAWL: Thousands of individuals from Mizoram India, converged in rallies across state to voice their opposition to recent decisions by Indian government regarding India-Myanmar border. Organized by Zo Re-Unification Organization (ZORO) these demonstrations held in Zokhawthar. And Vaphai villages in Champhai district highlighted the growing concerns over implications of fencing border and scrapping free movement regime (FMR) with Myanmar.

The protests saw significant participation beginning at 7 am in Vaphai. Continuing until 10 am. Gained momentum as day progressed. Particularly notable was involvement of participants from Myanmar. Underscoring cross-border solidarity among Zo ethnic group. The rallies emphasized shared heritage and historical coexistence of communities spanning India, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Brandishing placards and banners demonstrators on both sides of Friendship Gate, symbolic structure marking India-Myanmar border expressed vehement opposition to Indian government's decision. Chants and gestures of solidarity reverberated. Participants denounced dismantling of free movement regime. They opposed the implications it holds for close ties between ethnic communities across borders.

FMR, which allowed travel up to 16 kilometers on either side of border facilitated interactions between people of Mizoram and those residing in Myanmar's Chin state. Mizoram shares a 510-kilometer-long border with Chin state. It has historically shared ethnic affinities with Chin community. Currently, Mizoram provides refuge to over 34000 individuals who fled Myanmar following military coup in February 2021.

Mizoram government, along with various civil society organizations and student bodies has vehemently opposed Centre's decision. This opposition was further underscored by a resolution passed by Mizoram assembly on February 28 It denounced move to fence India-Myanmar border It also abolished free movement regime.

The massive turnout in the rallies reflects deep-seated concerns and collective resolve among people of Mizoram. This is to safeguard their cultural and historical ties with Myanmar. As voices of dissent echo across the region. The protests serve as a poignant reminder of enduring spirit of solidarity and resistance in the face of policies. That threaten to disrupt age-old connections and communities.