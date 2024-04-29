Nagaland: Eastern Nagaland to Boycott Urban Local Bodies Elections, Demands Frontier Nagaland Territory

KOHIMA: The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) recently made a crucial decision. This decision is in alignment with their enduring requests. They publicly stated their plans to steer clear of the looming urban local bodies (ULB) elections. These elections have been set for June 26 in Nagaland.

ENPO's selection bolsters their firm position upon their Chenmoho decree. Apart from amplifying their standing resolution, this decision has a connection with their paramount demand. This demand concerns the Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT).

ENPO released a statement that defined their resolve. They expressed their commitment to remaining detached from the approaching ULB elections. This firm resolve follows the decree that had been passed earlier at Chenmoho village. The decree came into being on February 23.

Eastern Nagaland’s inhabitants jointly brought about the said decree. It's a symbolic representation of their collaborative effort. Their determination was to have their complaints and demands acknowledged. But in a peculiar twist, they have opted to achieve this by avoiding all participation in electoral programs.

The ENPO’s statement has implications extending past elections. This statement also announces an abstention. The abstention refers to central and state celebrations or events. Such abstention will continue until their demand for the Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) is satisfied.

The ENPO executes a multifaceted approach. It not only demonstrates the depth of sentiment. But, it also brings out a sense of urgency. This urgency is particularly sensed within Eastern Nagaland concerning the FNT issue.

ENPO's position is based on the Chenmoho resolution. The resolution gives a voice to the people of Eastern Nagaland. It succeeds in doing two things. First, it establishes a resilient standard. The second objective is a call for rejecting participation in central and state elections.

The Chenmoho resolution emphasizes unity for successful advocacy. It continues to advocate for a Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT). The concept of FNT is a pivotal issue in Eastern Nagaland. It is deeply rooted in historical grievances. Moreover, it is connected to aspirations for self-rule.