Meghalaya Election Commissioner: State Ready for Polls Despite Challenges

SHILLONG: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Election, the election commissioner of Meghalaya reviewed the poll preparedness while mentioning some challenges that might cause problems.

The Chief Election Commissioner of Meghalaya, BDR Tiwari, talked about the challenges faced by polling stations in Khasi Hills that are not accessible by motor vehicles due to the region’s weather and terrain.

Tiwari pointed out that Meghalaya, with its hilly terrain and heavy rainfall, has many weather and geographical challenges. Despite this, the electoral authorities are prepared to handle them effectively.