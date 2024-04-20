Assam Lok Sabha Elections: 70% Voter Turnout, Kaziranga Tops

GUWAHATI: In the Lok Sabha elections, the first phase ended on April 19 in Assam. There was a high voter turnout, with voting continuing until 7 pm on Friday.

All the parliamentary seats in Assam had a voter turnout of more than 70 percent. The highest turnout was in Kaliabor, part in Kaziranga constituency, with 83.71 percent.

The in Kaziranga Parliamentary constituency, the total voter turnout was 75.79 percent, showing significant participation from the voters. In contrast, Sarupathar had a lower turnout of 70.38 percent.

Similarly, in the Sonitpur Parliamentary Constituency, the total voter turnout was 74.81%, showing a commendable sense of civic responsibility.