Assam Lok Sabha Elections: 70% Voter Turnout, Kaziranga Tops

GUWAHATI: In the Lok Sabha elections, the first phase ended on April 19 in Assam. There was a high voter turnout, with voting continuing until 7 pm on Friday.
All the parliamentary seats in Assam had a voter turnout of more than 70 percent. The highest turnout was in Kaliabor, part in Kaziranga constituency, with 83.71 percent.
The in Kaziranga Parliamentary constituency, the total voter turnout was 75.79 percent, showing significant participation from the voters. In contrast, Sarupathar had a lower turnout of 70.38 percent.
Similarly, in the Sonitpur Parliamentary Constituency, the total voter turnout was 74.81%, showing a commendable sense of civic responsibility.
However, there are differences in turnout across Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs). Biswanath had a strong turnout of 77.54%, while Bihpuria had a lower turnout of 72.00%.
In the Lakhimpur Parliamentary Constituency, the overall voter turnout was 72.65%, showing varied levels of engagement. Dhakuakhana had a high turnout of 76.63%, while Sadiya had a lower turnout of 65.32%. This indicates areas where targeted efforts could increase inclusive participation.
In the Dibrugarh Parliamentary Constituency, the overall voter turnout was 76.74%, showing a strong enthusiasm for democracy.
There were differences in turnout across Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs), with Digboi and Makum having different turnout rates compared to Chabua-Lahoal's standout 79.26%.
Finally, in the Jorhat Parliamentary Constituency, there was an overall voter turnout of 79.48%, indicating a strong commitment to the electoral process. However, there were differences in turnout across Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs), with Mahmora having a high turnout of 81.81% compared to Jorhat's 75.40%.
Notably, as many as 43,64,859 women cast their ballots as compared to 42,82,887 men in the five Parliamentary constituencies in Assam whereas, the total number of voters belonging to the third gender stood at a mere 123.
However, only four women candidates are contesting which constitutes 11.4 percent of the total 35 contestants.
ALSO WATCH: