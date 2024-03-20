Mizoram: No Voting Plan for Displaced Kuki-Zo From Manipur

AIZAWL: As the nation prepares for the Lok Sabha elections next month, hundreds of Kuki-Zo people from Manipur who have been uprooted by ethnic violence and are seeking refuge in Mizoram may be unable to vote in the next elections.

A Mizoram election official said that currently no voting arrangement has been made for the Internally Displaced People (IDPs) from Manipur, who are currently taking shelter in Mizoram.

Election Commission Officials are discussing ways to help Manipuris displaced in various parts of the country vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

However, no written order has allowed them to vote from their host states, including Mizoram.