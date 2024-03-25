Mizoram: RM Chakma Issued Show-Cause Notice for Dual Role

AIZAWL: Mizoram National Front (MNF) legislator and current Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), Rasik Mohan Chakma, has been issued a show-cause notice over his dual roles.
Assembly speaker Lalbiakzama issued the notice to Chakma after receiving a complaint from a member of the Chakma council.
The speaker’s notice asked Chakma to explain why he should be allowed to remain a member of both state legislature and the Chakma council.
Lalbiakzama also said that he could he disqualified under certain sections of the Mizoram State Legislative Members (Removal of Disqualification) (Amendment) Act, 2006.
Chakma was given until April 15 to submit his response.
The speaker also noted that the Mizoram State Legislature Members (Removal of Disqualification) (Amendment) Act, 2006 removed article 4 from the original act. Article 4 had previously allowed a legislator to simultaneously hold positions such as CEM, Executive Member, Chairman, and Vice Chairman of an autonomous district council.
In January, Doymoy Daveng Chakma, a member of the Chakma council from the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), submitted a complaint to both the state Governor and the assembly speaker. The complaint urged them to address the issue of Chakma holding dual membership.
Meanwhile, Chakma argued that he could not be disqualified under the law mentioned because holding dual membership in both the state legislature and district council does not constitute holding an 'office of profit' as described in Article 191 of the constitution.
He stated that he would submit his response before the deadline.
Meanwhile, Mizoram is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as more than 8.6 lakh voters, including 4.41 lakh female voters are set to exercise their franchise in the polls.
Among 8.6 lakh voters, there are 36,214 young voters aged 18-19, 4,758 senior citizens aged 85 and above, 3,399 voters with disabilities (PswD), and 4,980 service voters.
