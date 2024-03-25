Mizoram: RM Chakma Issued Show-Cause Notice for Dual Role

AIZAWL: Mizoram National Front (MNF) legislator and current Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), Rasik Mohan Chakma, has been issued a show-cause notice over his dual roles.

Assembly speaker Lalbiakzama issued the notice to Chakma after receiving a complaint from a member of the Chakma council.

The speaker’s notice asked Chakma to explain why he should be allowed to remain a member of both state legislature and the Chakma council.

Lalbiakzama also said that he could he disqualified under certain sections of the Mizoram State Legislative Members (Removal of Disqualification) (Amendment) Act, 2006.