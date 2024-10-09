Arunachal: BBYK Seeks Action Against Hospital Staff, Files FIR on Illegal Hunting in Pasighat

PASIGHAT: The medical workers of Bakin Pertin General Hospital have received summons to face disciplinary action from the Bogong Banggo Yameng Kebang (BBYK) against allegations of misconduct and unethical behavior.

The incident came after a bitten child who had lost her five teeth by dogs on 5th October 2024 came to the hospital's emergency room only to find a ward with no doctors.

The president of BBYK, Advocate Magyar Lego, made an official complaint in which, according to experience, "the worst and nastiest medical staff" led to "a serious degradation in patient care standards." Lego reported one incident when a nurse refused to call a doctor for a patient: "It is not my duty to call the doctor." Such a statement has stirred public rage over apparent abandonment of duties by the stuff of hospitals.

BBYK, in a press note, demanded that the Joint Director take suitable actions against the hospital staff within 15 days of lodging complaints against them. The outfit further warned that otherwise, further agitations and democratic stirrings would be once again seen at the hospital demanding an answer from the administration at the hospital.

Another case in point, BBYK lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against villagers from Rani on October 7, 2024, for an illegal community hunt in Pasighat Reserve Forest near Berung village, commonly known as 'Kiruk'.

The FIR further states that the Bogong Banggo people do not favor such community hunting and therefore slapped a number of fines on the villagers, who are still continuing with the illegal practice.

The Pasighat Forest Division has been condemned by the BBYK as it has failed miserably to check the illegal hunting activities in the region, prompting the organisation to take the initiative itself in this regard where the statutory authority has fallen asleep.

These actions by BBYK demonstrate a commitment to the betterment of health and environmental considerations for the greater good in the region.