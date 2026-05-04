Nagaland: Foolproof arrangements in place for counting of votes in Koridang Assembly bypoll today

KOHIMA: With the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) along with state security personnel, elaborate multi-layered security arrangements, CCTV surveillance, and strict access control measures have been put in place at the Mokokchung District Deputy Commissioner’s office, where counting for the by-election to the Koridang Assembly constituency in Nagaland will take place on Monday, officials said on Sunday.

Election officials said that all necessary preparations have been completed to ensure smooth and transparent counting of votes for the Koridang Assembly Constituency by-election, which is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Monday.

The by-election held on April 9 was necessitated following the demise of sitting BJP MLA Imkong L. Imchen, who passed away on November 11, 2024, at a private hospital in Guwahati after a brief illness. He was 75 years old.

A total of six candidates are contesting the by-election.

According to election officials, the highly secured counting centre has been fully prepared with a structured layout, including designated tables for counting personnel, observers, and agents of contesting candidates to ensure a smooth, transparent, and orderly process.

Multiple CCTV cameras have been installed to closely monitor every stage of the counting process.

In view of the election-related violence reported on April 5 and 6, which resulted in one fatality, several injuries, and damage to vehicles, a robust multi-tier security arrangement has been deployed in and around the counting centre to prevent any untoward incidents.

Following Election Commission guidelines, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), currently stored in strong rooms under round-the-clock security, will be opened in the presence of candidates or their authorised agents prior to the commencement of counting on Monday morning.

Officials also added that counting personnel have undergone two rounds of training, and all necessary protocols have been put in place to ensure adherence to transparency norms and Election Commission directives. (IANS)

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