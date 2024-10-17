Nagaland: GNF Slams Removal of Naga Name from Official Use in Arunachal Pradesh

KOHIMA: The Global Naga Forum has accused the Arunachal Pradesh government of an attack on the cultural heritage and identity of the Naga people residing in the Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts with a decision to withdraw the name of Naga from official use in the state.

In a statement issued to Nagaland Page, the Forum has come down heavily against the Arunachal Pradesh government decision "to remove the nomenclature of the region, where the Nagas have been resident for generations.".

The GNF voiced that "this decision violates the rights of the Naga community and violates the very fabric of the Indian Constitution, which respects the cultural and linguistic diversity."

They quoted the case of Article 19(1)(a), "there is a right to freedom of speech and expression," which includes, inter alia, the right to conserve cultural identity, and Article 29, defense of the rights of minorities to preserve their language and culture.

The Forum argued that the removal of the name Naga by the government is violative of such protections and causing harm to the right to identity preservation of this community.

The Forum argued, further, that the order runs completely on the other side of Article 14, which promises equality and equal protection before and under the law, for all persons in India. They say that such action against Nagas would result in unfair discrimination between the subjects of this country, working to fill up all spaces with discrimination, thereby defying the very cores of India's democracy-the equality.

The statement also blamed Naga elected representatives for not acting upon this cause, stating that their silence worsens feelings of alienation within the Naga community. It argued that the removal of the cultural identity of the Naga people only marginalizes them and makes it difficult to deal with their apprehensions and aspirations.

They were also talking about a 2004 proposal by the Patkai Autonomous Council, floated by Former Home Minister James Wanglat as part of a self-governing council for the TCL regions. The Forum were in a position to argue that this council creation in fact fitted into current dialogues between New Delhi and the Naga people to be used as an aid in protecting tribal rights while keeping the integrity and identity intact, yet witnessing growth in local development complemented within their unique value system.

The Global Naga Forum has urged the Arunachal Pradesh government to rethink on the decision, arguing that it turns a blind eye to the rights of the Naga community and may further alienate indigenous groups. As stated, they argued that "accepting the reversal will, in no way, betray and undermine the constitutional values of inclusivity, diversity, and respect.".

The Forum demanded respect for the identity and aspirations of the Naga people and solutions that promote peace and respectful coexistence of the indigenous communities of Arunachal Pradesh under the government.A