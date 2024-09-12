Nagaland Government Extended Inner Line Permit

Kohima: The Nagaland government, which has earlier tightened security and sounded an alert to prevent illegal migration from unrest-hit Bangladesh, on Wednesday decided to extend the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system to three more districts, including Dimapur, to restrict entry of “unauthorised people”, a minister said. Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along said that the state cabinet in its meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, decided to enforce the ILP in Dimapur, Chumoukedima, and Niuland districts. Though the ILP was in force in most parts of Nagaland, it was not applicable to Dimapur district which was bifurcated into three districts – Dimapur, Chumoukedima and Niuland in 2021. The new Dimapur and Niuland districts share an inter-state border with Assam.

Along, who is the state government spokesperson, said that those people, who settled in the three districts before November 22, 1979, would not require the ILP.

A large number of non-indigenous and non-Nagas have been living in undivided Dimapur district for many decades. The Minister said that for those people living in the three districts before November 21, 1979, the government would provide a Permanent Residence Certificate and the option for a Domicile Certificate.

He also said that the government would strengthen the digital system for hassle-free issuance of ILP so that people requiring it would not seek help from a middleman or have to go to the offices. He said that students, teachers, technical persons, professionals, traders, and industrialists, who are living in the state for a specific purpose, would be provided ILP for a longer duration of 2-5 years at a time.

The ILP under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, is an official travel document that allows an Indian citizen to visit the ILP-enforced state and areas for a limited period and with a specific purpose. The ILP, which aims to protect the identity and existence of the indigenous people, has been in force in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur. Obtaining the ILP is mandatory for anyone, both Indian citizen and foreigner, who is not an indigenous inhabitant of these northeastern states, to enter these states for a specified period.

Agitations are being held on and off to promulgate the ILP in Meghalaya. Following the political crisis in neighbouring Bangladesh, various tribal bodies, and civil society organisations in some northeastern states are demanding enforcement of the ILP very strictly to prevent the influx of illegal immigrants into the northeastern states.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Home Commissioner Vyasan R. Earlier said that the deputy commissioners of all 16 districts across the state have been instructed to activate security coordination in their respective areas and intensify ILP checking with surprise inspections. Vyasan said the state has very strong Village Councils (VCs) and the Deputy Commissioners have advised to coordinate with them to report any unusual movement or incident. (IANS)

