Nagaland Government Forms Political Affairs Committee for Inclusive Naga Political Solution

DIMAPUR: The protracted Naga Political Issue demands attention with a spirit of inclusivity and cooperation. To address this, the Nagaland state government has formed a Political Affairs Committee (PAC). This development is significant. It is announced by a state government spokesperson and the minister for parliamentary affairs, K G Kenye. Its announcement underscores the Nagaland leadership's commitment to seek broad consensus for a lasting solution.

PAC is chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio comprising ministers and legislative party leaders from all political parties. These parties are in the current Nagaland Legislative Assembly. The committee's primary objective: engage in productive dialogue and negotiation. Its focus is to find an inclusive solution to the elusive Naga Political Issue.

Kenye emphasized the importance of PAC's role. The committee serves as a facilitator. Its goal: pursue an early and amicable settlement. Kenye highlighted a key responsibility carried by the committee members. The committee members including the council of ministers and legislative party leaders, have an important task. They are mandated to spearhead the formation of Political Consultative Committees within their respective party organizations. These subsidiary committees are imperative in addressing issues solely related to Naga Political Issue.

The PAC undertakes a proactive approach. This approach engages both the Central government and multiple Naga political groups. The aim is to be the advocate for the people's voices. Furthermore it urges every stakeholder to work towards a final resolution. One that accurately addresses the aspirations and concerns of the Naga community.

The formation of the PAC unfolds against a backdrop of years of attempts to resolve the Naga Political Issue. Since the ceasefire of 1997, Central government and various Naga political groups have held numerous talk rounds. The Framework Agreement with NSCN-IM in 2015 was quite notable. Similarly the Agreed Position with the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups in 2017 stands as a significant milestone in the negotiation process.

However, challenges continue to persist. Most concerning is NSCN-IM's demand for a separate flag and Naga constitution. Talks were announced as concluded in October 2019; however, the final resolution remains a goal yet to be reached. The WC NNPGs' willingness to accept a solution is noticeable. They continue to negotiate for the fulfillment of remaining demands. This contrasts sharply with the stance of the Central government.