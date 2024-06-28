Nagaland Government Hikes Tax Rates On Petroleum Products

KOHIMA: The Governor of Nagaland has announced the decision of revising the tax rates on petroleum products, informing that the changes will come into effect from midnight of June 30, 2024.

This amendment has been exercised under the powers conferred by sub-section 3 of section 3A of the Nagaland (Sales of Petroleum and Petroleum Products including Motor Spirit and Lubricants) Taxation Act, 1967.

This move is aimed at adjusting the rates prescribed under Entry Serial Number 3 and 4 of Schedule II of the Act.