Nagaland Government Sends Comments To Union Home Ministry Over Proposed Frontier Nagaland Territory

KOHIMA: The Nagaland Home Department on Saturday said that the state government had communicated its comments on the draft memorandum of settlement (MoS)-III for the proposed Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT)/Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) to the Union Home Ministry.

According to a release stated by the government, “The letter was forwarded to the secretary, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, vide letter no. CON-1/G/1/2011(Vol-I) dated Kohima, the 6th November 2024.”

The proposed Frontier Nagaland Territory/Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority, comprises of Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Noklak and Shamator districts in eastern Nagaland.