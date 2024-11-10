Nagaland Government Sends Comments To Union Home Ministry Over Proposed Frontier Nagaland Territory

KOHIMA: The Nagaland Home Department on Saturday said that the state government had communicated its comments on the draft memorandum of settlement (MoS)-III for the proposed Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT)/Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) to the Union Home Ministry.
According to a release stated by the government, “The letter was forwarded to the secretary, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, vide letter no. CON-1/G/1/2011(Vol-I) dated Kohima, the 6th November 2024.”
The proposed Frontier Nagaland Territory/Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority, comprises of Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Noklak and Shamator districts in eastern Nagaland.
Reports stated that the state government received the highlights of the draft MoS for FNT from the Ministry of Home Affairs last December, with a deadline for comments by December 31, 2023.
The MHA stated that the state government's comments were necessary to facilitate the earliest possible tripartite talks between the Centre, the state government, and Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO).
The ENPO has been demanding for a separate FNT since 2010, carved out of Nagaland, citing lack of development and negligence towards eastern Nagaland.
The tribes of eastern Nagaland, under the aegis of ENPO, boycotted the Lok Sabha and the state urban local body polls earlier this year to press for their demand.