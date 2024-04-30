Nagaland Government Takes Firm Action Against Extortion, Illegal Taxation Menace

KOHIMA: In a bid to address the extortion and illegal taxation problem plaguing Nagaland the state government has taken action. Under Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton's leadership, it has rolled out a series of robust measures. These are aimed at curbing such objectionable activities.

There has been an upshot in public outcry and demonstrations in Dimapur recently. There businesses have been bearing the brunt of extortion and harassment.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton also serves as the holder of the Home portfolio. He has reassured that the government's resolve to eradicate all forms of illegal practices holds strong. It is clear that extortion should not be mistaken for legitimate taxation. He also stressed on the severe consequences perpetrators could face under the National Security Act (NSA).

Speaking to the media in Kohima Patton called on the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) and the Confederation of Nagaland Chambers of Commerce & Industry (CNCCI). His request was for them to reconsider indefinite shutdown. This, he asserted was due to the disruption experienced by the general public. Albeit no formal complaints were lodged, Patton divulged. The Nagaland Police had instigated action in 85 extortion cases in the prior six months.

In a notable development the state cabinet convened a recent meeting. Its resolution was to appeal to the Chairman of the Ceasefire Monitoring Group (CFMG)/Ceasefire Supervisory Board (CFSB). The emphasis was on the rigorous enforcement of CFGR. This particular directive encompassed the arrest of individuals implicated in illicit undertakings under NSA. Moreover, it involved their detention outside the state.

In line with the cabinet's decision the Director General of Police (DGP) of Nagaland has initiated procedures. The aim is to guarantee adherence to CFGR by petitioning the CFMG/CFSB Chairman. The emphasis is on suppressing unauthorized and illegal activities inducing instability. This is notably true in Dimapur.

Adding further the state government has reiterated its stance against any form of illegal taxation. It forcefully asserts that only authorized bodies or law enforcement agencies have the mandate to issue summons. The DGP underscored the government's commitment to shield whistleblowers. He urged the public to report illegal activities through designated channels. This ensures confidentiality.

Addressing concerns over the involvement of uniformed personnel in illegal undertakings, the DGP laid emphasis. He emphasized that the law applies equally to all. Any misconduct within the department will not be tolerated.

Proactive measures are adopted by the government. Strong promises of infrastructure development and enhanced law enforcement capabilities are also stated. Together they signify a concerted effort to restore peace and stability in Nagaland. As the state unites against extortion and illegal taxation, the administration calls for public cooperation and vigilance. Their goal is to uphold the rule of law.

For reporting illegal activities citizens are encouraged to use toll-free number 112. The Nagaland Police app "Made In Nagaland" is also an option, or the department's social media platforms to report.