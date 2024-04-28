Dimapur businesses shutdown to protest extortion by underground outfits

Dimapur: An indefinite shutdown of trades, shops, and business establishments, called by the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), began in Nagaland's commercial capital Dimapur on Friday to protest against "unabated extortion" by underground outfits.

Traders bodies of other Nagaland districts also extended support to the Dimapur shutdown.

The DCCI had earlier urged the state government to take immediate steps against the illegal and forcible extortion of money from the business community by underground outfits. It said that the administration and the law enforcement agencies can no longer afford to overlook such illegal activities badly affecting the business community.

"We had to launch the indefinite shutdown of trades as no action was taken by the government against the extortionists," a DCCI statement said, adding that there was "no end in sight to the unabated multiple taxation, intimidation and summons by the groups".

It urged other organisations, civil societies and the people to extend support to their cause.

DCCI President Akashe K. Zhimomi said that they are hopeful that the state government will come forward to help the business community.

In support of the DCCI agitation, the Kohima Chamber of Commerce and Industries imposed a 12-hour shutdown of all commercial establishments, barring pharmacies and hotels, in the state capital on Friday.

The situation was similar in most of the other districts.

The Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) also on Friday called an indefinite shutdown across the state from Saturday.

"Extortions and harassment to the business community by the underground elements cannot be tolerated and it is badly affecting the Nagaland economy," it said in a statement. (IANS)

Also Read: Nagaland: Dimapur Chamber of Commerce Calls for Indefinite Shutdown from April 26 (sentinelassam.com)