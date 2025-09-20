Nagaland government urges agitating teachers to call off stir

KOHIMA: The Nagaland government on Thursday urged the agitating Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) 2016 batch teachers, to call off their agitation and return to schools in the larger interest of students to prevent further loss of learning.

A total of 367 RMSA teachers of the 2016 batch, working in 133 schools, have been demonstrating for the past many days demanding regularisation of their services and extending the benefit the government has given to their colleagues of previous batches.

A senior government official said that in a bid to address the long-pending grievances of the RMSA 2016 batch teachers, a high-level meeting was convened on Thursday under the chairmanship of Abhijit Sinha, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Home Commissioner, Nagaland.

During the deliberations in the meeting, the Principal Secretary explained the government’s position and highlighted the constraints faced by the state government, particularly with the Review Petition filed in the Supreme Court on the issue of implementing scale pay.

While acknowledging the contributions of the RMSA 2016 teachers, he reminded them of the adverse impact of the agitation on the student community and reiterated the government’s commitment to resolving their concerns. (IANS)

