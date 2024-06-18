Meghalaya: Government ensures completion of Aruakgre RMSA HS School Building by July 2024

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The government of Meghalaya has said that it is addressing the problems faced by the students and teachers in Aruakgre village of North Garo Hills and are making sure that the issues there are completely resolved.

According to the Director of School Education, the construction of the RMSA Higher Secondary School in the Aruakgre village was approved with a unit cost of Rs 97.04 lakhs.

“We would like to inform the people of NGH and the state that the project is in its final stage and would be completed by July 2024,” the Education department informed. The department also stated that the recent completion of the PMGSY road near Gokol has significantly improved the connectivity to Aruakgre village. “The development of road and at the same time, a state-of-the-art infrastructure in the school (which is expected to be completed by July 2024) is a testament to Government’s commitment to ensure better access to education,” the Director School Education stated.

According to the department the project, implemented by District School Education Officer (DSEO) and District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) will address the current space constraints and provide a more suitable environment for students and teachers, significantly enhancing the quality of education.

