Nagaland Government's Proposal To Partially Lift Toll Gate Ban Opposed By NVCO

KOHIMA: The Nagaland Voluntary Consumer's Organization (NVCO) has vehemently opposed the Nagaland Government's proposal to partially lift the ban on toll gates in the state.
NVCO President Kezhokhoto Savi, in a statement, categorically stated that the government can permit firm/builder/company/contractor firm/corporation investing money in building roads and bridges to collect toll tax as per the MoU inked between the Government and the construction group.
Under its provision, they are allowed to recover the money invested for the project within a certain period of time and they are mandated to charge the rate decided by the government.
The NVCO further clarified that the organization or body who have not invested anything do not have any right to collect toll tax.
They also reminded about the unpleasant experience faced by the public when it came to toll tax collection. The organization have alleged that vehicle owners/drivers are the subject of harassment on highways.
They have also attributed toll tax collection as the reason behind the rise in prices of essential as well as non-essential commodities.
