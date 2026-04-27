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Nagaland Governor Attends Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Sunday, attending the sacred Bhasma Aarti and praying for national peace and prosperity.
Nagaland Governor
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UJJAIN — Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav visited Ujjain on Sunday and attended the sacred Bhasma Aarti at the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said he felt fortunate to have visited the temple on multiple occasions and expressed gratitude for the spiritual experience it offers.

"I will pray that the country remains free from crises and that people continue to live with happiness, peace, and prosperity," he said, offering prayers for national progress and social harmony.

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Nand Kishore Yadav
Mahakaleshwar Temple

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