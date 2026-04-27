Nagaland Governor Attends Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

UJJAIN — Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav visited Ujjain on Sunday and attended the sacred Bhasma Aarti at the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said he felt fortunate to have visited the temple on multiple occasions and expressed gratitude for the spiritual experience it offers.

"I will pray that the country remains free from crises and that people continue to live with happiness, peace, and prosperity," he said, offering prayers for national progress and social harmony.

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