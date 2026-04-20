Nagaland Governor Urges Youth to Look Beyond Government Jobs

Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on Saturday called on the state's youth to move beyond the conventional goal of securing government employment and instead pursue innovation, entrepreneurship, and creative careers.
The Governor made these remarks during an interactive session with students of Eden Higher Secondary School, Dimapur, who visited Lok Bhavan in Kohima as part of an educational tour.
Yadav acknowledged that Nagaland holds significant untapped potential — particularly in sectors like tourism — but said that old and inaccurate perceptions of the state continue to hold it back.
He stressed the importance of changing that narrative as India works toward the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, saying Nagaland must progress in step with the rest of the nation and align itself with that broader national goal.
Addressing the students directly, the Governor encouraged them to study with dedication, build self-confidence, and understand that there is no substitute for hard work.
He also underlined that technology, when used wisely, is a powerful asset — and urged young people to focus on its benefits rather than its pitfalls.
Yadav emphasized that women are equal to men in capability and potential, and called on every individual to play a meaningful role in the development of the state.
The Governor also shared a glimpse of his own journey into public life, saying he was inspired by veteran leader Jayaprakash Narayan to join the student movement and later enter public service.
He reflected that the motivation to serve cannot be imposed from outside — it must come from within. And since society gives individuals their opportunities, he said, people carry an equal responsibility to give back.