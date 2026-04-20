Nagaland Governor Urges Youth to Look Beyond Government Jobs

Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on Saturday called on the state's youth to move beyond the conventional goal of securing government employment and instead pursue innovation, entrepreneurship, and creative careers.

The Governor made these remarks during an interactive session with students of Eden Higher Secondary School, Dimapur, who visited Lok Bhavan in Kohima as part of an educational tour.

Nagaland Must Shed Outdated Image, Says Governor

Yadav acknowledged that Nagaland holds significant untapped potential — particularly in sectors like tourism — but said that old and inaccurate perceptions of the state continue to hold it back.

He stressed the importance of changing that narrative as India works toward the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, saying Nagaland must progress in step with the rest of the nation and align itself with that broader national goal.

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