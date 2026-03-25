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Nagaland Governor Meets PM Modi, Amit Shah in First Courtesy Calls

Newly appointed Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav met Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah, Defence Minister Singh, and Lok Sabha Speaker Birla in New Delhi to discuss state affairs.
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Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on Tuesday held separate meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, discussing various matters concerning the state, officials confirmed.

The Governor also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the same visit, exchanging views on key issues affecting Nagaland.

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According to a Lok Bhavan official in Kohima, Tuesday's engagements marked Yadav's first courtesy calls on all four constitutional functionaries since taking charge as Nagaland's Governor.

"During the meetings, the Governor conveyed his gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to the development, peace, and progress of Nagaland," the official said.

The visits are seen as part of the customary protocol followed by newly appointed Governors to establish lines of communication with the central leadership on matters of state importance.

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