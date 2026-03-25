Nagaland Governor Meets PM Modi, Amit Shah in First Courtesy Calls

According to a Lok Bhavan official in Kohima, Tuesday's engagements marked Yadav's first courtesy calls on all four constitutional functionaries since taking charge as Nagaland's Governor.

"During the meetings, the Governor conveyed his gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to the development, peace, and progress of Nagaland," the official said.

The visits are seen as part of the customary protocol followed by newly appointed Governors to establish lines of communication with the central leadership on matters of state importance.