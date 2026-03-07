VP Radhakrishnan Presides Over Nagaland University's 8th Convocation in Lumami

Nagaland University held its 8th Convocation at the Lumami Campus on Friday, awarding degrees to 6,884 students across undergraduate, postgraduate, professional, and doctoral programmes in the presence of Vice President of India C.P. Radhakrishnan.

The event brought together senior dignitaries from the state and central government to mark one of the university's most significant academic occasions.

Also Read: C.P. Radhakrishnan to Attend Mizoram, Tripura University Convocations