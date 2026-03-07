VP Radhakrishnan Presides Over Nagaland University's 8th Convocation in Lumami

Nagaland University held its 8th Convocation at the Lumami Campus on Friday, awarding degrees to 6,884 students across undergraduate, postgraduate, professional, and doctoral programmes in the presence of Vice President of India C.P. Radhakrishnan.
The event brought together senior dignitaries from the state and central government to mark one of the university's most significant academic occasions.
Also Read: C.P. Radhakrishnan to Attend Mizoram, Tripura University Convocations
The convocation saw 107 PhD scholars receive their doctoral degrees, alongside 825 postgraduate students and 846 graduates from professional programmes. The largest group — 5,106 students — received undergraduate degrees.
A total of 54 gold medals were awarded to students in recognition of outstanding academic performance.
The convocation was attended by Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Governor of Nagaland and Chief Rector of Nagaland University, Deputy Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang, Rural Development Minister Metsubo Jamir, and PWD (Housing) and Mechanical Engineering Minister Bashangmongba Chang, among other senior officials.
Also present were Dharam Raj, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Zunheboto District, Ajit Kumar Verma, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Mokokchung District, and Amit Khare, IAS, Secretary to the Vice President of India.
Addressing the graduating students, Vice President Radhakrishnan said the true measure of a university's success lies not in the knowledge it stores but in the leaders it produces.
"You are going to be the leaders of tomorrow. The character that embodies the excellence they pursue and the contributions they make to society are the measures of the success of any university," he said.
Radhakrishnan praised Nagaland University for its contributions extending beyond the state and national level to international research, and acknowledged the institution's journey since its establishment as a separate university from North-Eastern Hill University in 1994.
"The University, till today and into the future, shall continue to elevate the standards of education in Bharat," he said.