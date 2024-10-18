Nagaland Governor Visits Mon, Urges Unified Action Against Drug Menace

KOHIMA: Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan has expressed serious concern over the alarming drug abuse threat to the state and more so the youth during his visit to Mon district on Thursday.

He expressed his concern at a meeting with officials from various departments and civil society organisations at DC's Conference Hall, Mon.

He requested cooperation from civil society and forces of law enforcement to not allow drugs from entering the community and not reaching young people. A collective approach is required in this process of saving the younger generation and keeping the social fabric of the community intact, said Governor.

Another commitment towards redefining the use of drugs, Governor Ganesan was also an ardent admirer of the cultural richness of Mon and requested the community to protect and enhance the excellently unique traditions.

He particularly highlighted that their rich traditions like cultural dances, wood carvings, and even the Aoleang Festival are a reason for the survival of Konyak people, who are considered still quite robust. He said that more cultural activities are needed in schools and through some talks, the relations of their culture may be meaningful and innovative ways to preserve in the future.

The Tamil Nadu governor was also inducted saying that he got emotional while looking at the services of health care workers during the COVID pandemic and underlined the need for health care facilities for all.

He called upon the health department to prepare an awareness campaign covering all schemes that the government has in place for health, including Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan which the government initiated as a mission by taking eradication of tuberculosis from India by 2025 as its goal.

Speaking on infrastructure, the Governor discussed the on-going road construction works by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL). He assured the people that soon, these border areas would witness better connectivity with the roads because, according to him, "strong infrastructure is the backbone of development and connectivity".

On education, the Governor asserts his spending on Mon's schools and colleges. He appeals to the leaders and the teachers to inspire those students and prepare them for better futures. He also said that the much-awaited second medical college in Nagaland would also be ready soon to boost health care in the state.

He appealed to the citizens to assume the active role and determine in which direction Nagaland should go. The governor further affirmed that to state a place at peace and forward is to have the future born of collective work between communities, civil society, and government.