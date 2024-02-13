Nagaland Grapples with Severe Power Crisis as Hydro Stations Underperform
KOHIMA: Nagaland is facing a serious electricity crisis. Hydroelectric stations aren't working correctly, making the situation worse. Er Moa Aier, the engineer-in-chief, explains why this is happening in the state's Power Department.
The whole Northeast region, including Nagaland, heavily relies on hydroelectricity. Because of this, there are often power shortages each year. This year, however, the situation is worse. A large thermal power station had to close for repairs. Aier pointed out that the gap between the need for power and the amount available has grown. More people want power, but the supply isn't growing as quickly.
Back in the 1990s, the highest demand for power was 60 MW. Now it's three times that amount, at 180 MW. Aier stressed this point to show how serious the problem is. There is not enough power when it's most needed. Only about 100 MW is available at these times. This leads to higher costs to get power and straining Nagaland's resources.
The Power Department is asking consumers to be careful with electricity use and pay their bills on time. Aier is also asking village councils and district administrations to help remove plants that block power lines, which often cause power cuts. At this moment, Nagaland has to import 90% of its electricity. This makes matters more difficult as Aier urged groups not to harm power installations, understanding doing so would only make the power situation even worse.
The state government has okayed buying extra power at a higher cost from the spot market outside our region. This is a quick fix. Of course, this market's unstable power supply poses problems. Engineer-in-chief of the Department of Power, Er Moa Aier says it's tough trying to handle the power crisis this way. Nagaland is working fast to get through this tough time. The aim? Reliable power for everyone.
