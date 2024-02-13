Assam: Barpeta Police Destroy 305 Quintals of Poppy Cultivation

GUWAHATI: Assam's Barpeta district police scored a big win in the fight against the rising drug problem. They carried out a detailed plan and destroyed 305 quintals of illegal poppy cultivation and 82,080 poppy plants. This operation was led by the Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Barpeta and Executive Magistrate on February 13, 2024. They found the hidden illegal cultivation in the middle of corn crops at Bhatnapaity Char under Kachumara Police Station.
Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the police destroyed all the poppy cultivation that was spread over one bigha of land. This action is a great win against drug trafficking. It also shows how committed authorities are to stop the drug trade. A case is now open, and a deep investigation is happening to find out who was involved in this illegal cultivation and bring them to court.
At the same time, the Railway police in Bongaigaon caught 29 kg of marijuana in the Humsafar Express at the New Bongaigaon railway station. This was another win in the fight against drugs. The Assam Railway Police found a bag filled with a large amount of marijuana on Humsafar Express number 12504.
Meghan Paswan, Ramen Debbarma, Iti Debbarma, Dharmendra Paswan, and Mohammad Mustakim were caught and are connected to the illegal transport of marijuana. They are now in railway police custody. More investigations will happen to find out everything about the drug trafficking network.
Assam's law enforcement is taking a two-pronged approach to fight drug trafficking. They're carefully taking apart the poppy farms in Barpeta district and they've snagged a lot of marijuana at the train station. These actions show they're dead serious about stopping illegal drugs. As more comes to light, their actions shout loud that Assam is determined to wipe out drugs, always putting the safety of its people first.
