New Delhi: Re-Test for NEET-UG 2024 Candidates Awarded Grace Marks, Centre tells SC

NEW DELHI: The Centre informed Supreme Court on Thursday it has decided to cancel grace marks awarded to 1563 students who appeared for NEET-UG 2024 exam. These students will be given their actual scores without grace marks and opt to retake the test.

Advocate Kanu Agarwal representing Union Government, explained to vacation bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta this decision was made by panel constituted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 12 to address student concerns. Panel determined awarding compensatory marks for lost time led to "skewed situation." recommended canceling scorecards of the 1563 students.

The Supreme Court noted in its order that compensatory marks were initially awarded based on Grievance Redressal Committee's recommendation. This relied on previous court judgment. However subsequent committee reviewed issue. They concluded that informing affected students of their actual scores without compensatory marks and offering retest was best course of action. Students who choose not to retake test will have original scores from May 5 exam considered.

Senior Advocate Naresh Kaushik, representing NTA stated re-test notification would be issued immediately. Exam likely to be held on June 23. Results published before June 30 to ensure counselling process can begin on July 6.

The court disposed of one petition challenging grant of grace marks. Notice was issued on another petition alleging paper leak This petition along with similar cases will be heard on July 8.

Three petitions challenged NEET-UG 2024 results due to alleged irregularities and suspicions over the grant of grace marks to more than 1500 students. One petition was filed by Physics Wallah CEO Alakh Pandey. He argued that NTA's decision to award grace marks was arbitrary. Another petition filed by SIO members Abdullah Mohammed Faiz and Dr. Shaik Roshan Mohiddin, sought fresh exam due to alleged paper leaks. The third petition by NEET candidate Jaripiti Kartheek, challenged normalization formula used to award grace marks.

On June 11 Supreme Court issued notice on separate petition filed before NEET-UG results were declared. It sought cancellation of exam over alleged paper leaks. Court requested response from NTA by July 8. However, it did not stay counselling process.