'Nagaland inspires with its journey of harmony, progress': Assam CM

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday extended warm greetings to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of the state's Foundation Day, celebrating its rich cultural identity and decades-long journey of peace and development.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "Warm greetings to my brothers & sisters in Nagaland on the state's Foundation Day! A land of vibrant cultures, proud traditions & enduring spirit, Nagaland inspires with its journey of harmony & progress. May the state reach new heights of peace, development & prosperity in the year ahead."

The CM's message comes at a time when the Northeast continues to witness intensified cooperation among states, with several interstate connectivity, trade and cultural initiatives gaining impetus.

The Assam Chief Minister has in recent years emphasized deeper regional solidarity, repeatedly stressing that the Northeast "will rise together" as a collective economic and cultural zone. (IANS)

