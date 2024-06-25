Nagaland: Kenguruse Memorial Run held on silver jubilee of Kargil War victory

KOHIMA: Spear Corps of Indian Army organized the Kenguruse Memorial Run, a marathon event at Bhagat Stadium in the Rangapahar Military Station in Dimapur, Nagaland on Sunday. The event was organized to commemorate Kargil Rajat Jayanti (25 years); to give heartfelt tribute to Captain Neikezhakuo Kenguruse, Mahavir Chakra (Posthumous) and honour the supreme sacrifice of Captain Kenguruse, the valiant son of Nagaland. The memorial run saw enthusiastic participation from over 500 individuals, including all ranks and families of the Rangapahar Military Garrison. The participants had options to compete in 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km runs, ensuring an inclusive event for all ages and fitness levels. The highlight of the event was the presence of Captain Kenguruse’s parents, who were felicitated by Lieutenant General Harjeet Singh Sahi, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Spear Corps.

In his address, the GOC expressed deep gratitude for the sacrifices made by Capt Kenguruse and his family.

The General Officer also motivated the participants by awarding prizes to the winners in each run category.

“The Kenguruse Memorial Run is not just an event but a symbol of our endearing respect and remembrance for Captain Neikezhakuo Kenguruse, MVC. His bravery during the Kargil War is an inspiration to all of us,” said the Corps Commander.

The event concluded with a sense of camaraderie and patriotic fervor, as participants and attendees reflected on the heroic deeds of Captain Kenguruse and the significance of Kargil Vijay Diwas. (ANI)

