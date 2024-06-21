Nagaland Celebrates 10th International Day of Yoga with Enthusiastic Participation

KOHIMA: The northeastern state of Nagaland joined the nation in celebrating the 10th International Day of Yoga with vibrant event held in the state capital. The Department of Youth Resources and Sports organized it in collaboration with the National AYUSH Mission. The event took place at the Indira Gandhi Stadium this morning. Students from IG Academy and Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) participated. The NCC Girls Battalion also actively participated. This demonstrated the growing enthusiasm for yoga among the youth.

Dr. Seyiekhrietuo John the State Nodal Officer for the National AYUSH Mission, led the participants. They performed the Common Yoga Protocol. The protocol included various asanas pranayama and meditation. Addressing the gathering, Dr. John emphasized the importance of yoga in daily life. He highlighted its benefits for physical health. He also noted its impact on mental well-being and overall harmony. He remarked on yoga's role in promoting balanced lifestyle. Additionally, he spoke of fostering a sense of unity and peace within the community.

In addition to the main event at IG Stadium state tourism department organized a special yoga session at Naga Heritage Village in Kisama. This commenced at 8 AM. This picturesque location provided a serene backdrop for participants to engage in yoga practices. It further promoted the state's cultural heritage alongside the global celebration of yoga.

The events in Nagaland were part of broader national and international effort. These marked the International Day of Yoga. This day has gained significant popularity since its inception by the United Nations in 2014. The day's activities aimed to raise awareness about the myriad benefits of yoga. They encouraged more people to incorporate it into their daily routines.

Participants expressed their joy. Satisfaction came at being part of such a meaningful event. Many students from IG Academy and members of the NYK and NCC Girls Battalion shared their experiences. They noted the positive impact of yoga on their physical and mental health.

The success of the events in Kohima and Kisama reflects Nagaland's commitment to promoting wellness and healthy living through yoga. The state continues to embrace this ancient practice. It contributes to broader mission of fostering a healthier more harmonious world.