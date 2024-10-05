Nagaland: Landslide Shuts Down Heavy Vehicle Traffic on NH-29

KOHIMA: At the Old KMC dumping site, there has been a landslide, which added to the heavy condition because of bad weather, severely affecting the movement of heavy vehicles coming in from Dimapur into Kohima and Imphal.

Therefore, thousands of heavy vehicles are stuck at Sechu-Zubza and Khuzama, thus causing jams and hindering the passage of the smaller ones.

Dimapur Police has said that as a measure to respond to the situation, from Friday evening 96 hours, no heavy vehicle will be allowed to cross the Patkai-Chathe River Bridge moving towards Kohima and Imphal from Dimapur and Chumoukedima.

This restriction will continue to remain in place until the traffic backlog is cleared and normal movement is reinstated.

Travelers are also cautioned to plan their trip carefully and keep driving with caution.

Meanwhile, the much-neglected road overbridge or ROB near DDSC stadium that remained all these years as a neglected relic will finally be repaired in the long-overdue manner that has long been overdue due to more than five decades of its existence and usage.

It was after several reports appeared in this newspaper since 2012 regarding degrading conditions of the RoB that the state government has okayed the much-awaited project, which will soon see the light of day.

PWD (NH) SDO Akumdong Walling explained, consultancy firm CE Testing of Kolkata has reportedly found that two of the nine spans of the bridge were structurally week and needed to be replaced.

This he added, demolishes two weak spans and rebuild it using reinforced earth walls for the sustenance of the durability of the bridge.

According to him, besides replacing the weak spans, others are also restoring pavement, footpaths, and crash barriers. He said shotcreting would be applied, a process of applying concrete on damaged portions, on different exposed sections of the road.

Updated this, he said consultancy has submitted a test report basis on which the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has sanctioned Rs 2.68 crore towards the rehabilitation of ROB.